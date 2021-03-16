Namibia: New Power Rules to Enable Extra Power Generation

ONCE fully implemented the modified single buyers' rules would not only demonopolise the energy-generation sector, but would facilitate extra power generation annually by individual producers.

This is expected to reach 450 megawatts (MW), Foibe Namene, the chief executive officer of the Electricity Control Board (ECB), said last week.

This means big power consumers would have an option beyond NamPower to source 30% of their electricity need from.

As a result, "450 MW is an additional capacity (solar photovoltaic equivalent) that will be added to national generation capacity through MSB", Namene said.

All those investing in power generation will be able to sell 30% of production to various contestable customers.

According to the list provided by the ECB, there are more than 20 large power users in the country, involving mines, local authorities, regional distributors, and farms.

Some have already applied at the ECB to become contestable customers, enabling them to source 30% of their power from individual power producers of their choice, provided they are connected to the main grid, since the country is yet to utilise mini-grids.

ECB figures show that annual consumption of transmission-connected customers who qualify to source their energy from individual power producers involves 3,2 million megawatt hour (MWh), and once they apply to be contestable customers, they will buy 971 131 MWh (30%) from independent producers.

The modified single buyer rules will be gazetted this year, Namene said.

She said allowing contestable customers to buy elsewhere would ensure the flow of investments into local electricity generation as they will be guaranteed customers as opposed to being expected to sell all production to NamPower.

"This means about 450 MW can be transacted by transmission-connected customers and independent power producers," she said.

Namibia currently has 25 solar photovoltaic-generation plants and one wind-generation plant.

Individual power producers and NamPower's combined generation involves 643,3 MW, according to the ECB.

Out of the 643,3 MW only 183,8 MW is coming from individual power producers through purchasing power agreements.

So far the ECB has issued 36 renewable energy-generation licences, of which 26 are currently operational.

Two more applications for renewable energy are under review.

ECB analysis shows that 20 individual power producers have invested N$2,7 billion in generation in the country in the last five years.

ENERGY OUTLOOK

Namene said Namibia has numerous power-supply sources which could be developed to meet its future electricity needs.

The country has among the highest solar radiation in the world, which is conducive to producing solar energy.

Using the Namibia Statistics Agency's sectoral report on electricity from 2015, the year 2020 is the only year the country managed to generate more than 100 000 MWh every single month.

The lowest generation was 110 168 MWh in November, while it reached 270 758 MWh in 2020, the report shows.

Another observation from the report is that for the last five years, the country's monthly generation never reached 300 000 MWh.

This is despite Namibia importing more than 300 000 MWh almost every November.

On average, Namibia's monthly energy need is around 269 759 MWh.

Namene said the National Integrated Resources Plan outlines the country's aim to diversify its energy sources for electricity generation, including renewable energy sources.

As a result, a ministerial determination was issued in 2019 to add an additional 220 MW to the country's generation capacity, with NamPower to add 150 MW, and individual power producers 70 MW.

NamPower has already commenced projects to meet the envisaged 150 MW in additional power, with one of the projects (20 MW from the Omburu photovoltaic power plant) to be completed this year.

The rest will be completed between 2022 and 2024.

NamPower has also issued individual producers a 20 MW solar photovoltaic tender.

The ECB as the regulator and body that ensures a conducive environment for sufficient and affordable power supply, was asked about Namibia's dependence on Eskom.

Namene said Eskom is a big player in the sector, which continues to provide them with electricity.

