Namibia: Govt Looks to Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict

THE Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism plans to implement specific mitigation and preventative measures against human-wildlife conflict following daily reports of damage caused by animals, particulary elephants, in various parts of the country.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta told the National Assembly on Wednesday there have been ongoing reports of destruction to crops, water infrastructure and property by the animals.

Pohamba also reported ongoing attacks on livestock in the Kunene and Omusati regions.

"The situation is worsened by the current drought mainly in the Kunene region," he said.

As elephants and predators are largely responsible for most incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the country, the ministry's measures are mainly aimed at reducing their destruction.

According to Shifeta, the sale of 170 elephants from conflict hot spots is one of these measures.

"The process of selling the elephants is currently at the stage of discussion and negotiation of contracts, and the elephant population in specific hot spots will be reduced to minimise the conflict as we sell the elephants," he said.

Furthermore, elephants and other animals will be captured and relocated to national parks or areas where they cannot cause problems, while others will be collared and monitored in order to be able to alert communities and farmers of their presence.

"For example, the wild dogs in Salam bala conservancy will be captured and moved to Bwabwata National Park in the core wildlife area away from people," he said.

Pohamba also said the government would endeavour to put down any problem animals, citing three lions that were recently put down in the Omusati region for wreaking havoc in communities and attacking their livestock.

The ministry also plans building alternative water points for elephants far from homesteads, while liaising with the agriculture ministry to provide separate water infrastructure for communities.

"Wherever we put up water points for wildlife, humans migrate there. This also adds to human-wildlife conflict. We arranged with agriculture that when we put up those water points for animals then they should also put up points for people so that they don't compete at one place," he said.

LONG-TERM INTERVENTIONS

Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Vipuakuje Muharukua questioned Shifeta on his ministry's long term approaches to mitigating human-wildlife conflict. One of these, Muharukua said, was the new Etosha National Park boundary fence.

The environment ministry began upgrading the 824-kilometre perimeter fence in early 2020, as the lack of fencing in some parts contributed to human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Shifeta reported that work on the fence is still ongoing but was halted at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Muharukua also asked Shifeta about sustainable interventions to assist farmers with predators, other than provisions to allow them to kill animals preying on their livestock.

"This conflict sometimes causes farmers to kill predators because they act against their livelihood," he said.

Muharukua suggested a policy intervention which would provide farmers with cages, allowing them to capture predators rather than killing them.

"They can catch them and give them back to the ministry, who can release them under conditions which are not threatening to human beings," he said.

Shifeta welcomed the suggestion, adding that this was something the ministry previously did and hopes to institute once again.

"We used to provide cages. We are trying to motivate that we get more " he said.

The ministry estimates that about 1 350 cattle, sheep, goats, donkeys and horses were killed by predators last year alone.