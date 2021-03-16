Namibia: Flooded Schools to Be Relocated Permanently

KABBE South constituency councillor John Likando says plans are afoot to permanently relocate schools affected by annual floods.

Schools such as Muzii Combined School and Nankuntwe Combined School are inaccessible due to annual floods and have to be moved elsewhere, he said last Thursday.

Likando said classes are disrupted at these schools every year, because when it floods, pupils are unable to access the premises.

Not all parents are keen for the schools to relocate, he said, which further affects the children's education.

"We are still in talks with the parents and area headmen regarding the relocation of these schools. The schools cannot close, because some of the pupils are behind with schoolwork, such as the Grade 7 and 9 children, who need to write external examinations.

"We are looking forward to sitting with the parents and convincing them of the need to relocate, because the pupils need to catch up. We hope this will be the last year of temporary relocation, because we have fast- tracked permanent relocation discussions, and hopefully we will start when it is dry," he said.

Likando said the community hostels at the schools are temporary structures, of which the ground is very wet due to underground water.

"This is a very unhygienic situation for pupils, because these community hostels are tents and huts," he said.

Nankuntwe and Muzii combined schools are ususally temporarily moved to Luhonono, while Kasika Primary School is moved to Mbalasinte Combined School.

Nsundwa and Ikaba combined schools are normally relocated to Lusese.