Namibia: Retail Clothing Group Closes Shops At Maerua Mall

15 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
Natasha Uys

AMID significant revenue losses across the retail sector, Sportscene and The Fix branches at Maerua Mall shut down recently.

This leaves one Sportscene branch at Grove Mall, and one The Fix branch at Wernhil Park still in operation in Windhoek.

Both outlets are owned by The Foschini Group (TFG), which has seen declining sales and revenue over the last year due to the impact of Covid-19.

With thousands of people across South Africa and Namibia having lost their jobs or taken salary cuts, as well as more people working from home, clothing sales have dropped dramatically.

"This has been a long time coming," says a Sportscene employee.

"It's no surprise for us who work in retail. We are always aware that closure is a very real possibility. We are just grateful to still have our jobs. We work hard to make more sales to stay afloat."

Efforts to get comment from TFG regional manager Stefan Hyman proved unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

