Namibia: Remains of Missing Teen Found in Ohangwena

THE skeletal remains of a 16-year-old youth who went missing in 2018 were discovered at a village in the Ohangwena region on Thursday.

According to the police, the remains of Johannes Nghilifavali Nghidengwa were discovered by his mother, who notified the police, at Okakwa, a village in Ohangwena.

Nghidengwa's 36-year-old aunt was arrested on Friday, and is believed to have killed the young man over N$650 that went missing in 2018.

The police said the aunt allegedly tied the teenager with a rope and beat him to death with an electric cord.

His remains were later buried in a bushy area.

The police also reported yesterday that two toddlers died when they were struck by lightning at Otunganga, a village in the Eenhana area of Ohangwena, on Saturday night.

The toddlers, identified as Veronika Jeremia (4) and Toini Ndilimeke Nanghonda (6), died at the scene where they were struck by the lightning.

The police further reported that a 22-year-old man, identified as Tulela Hamukoto, was electrocuted while he was allegedly cutting electric cables in Eenhana Street in the Havana area of Windhoek in the early hours of yesterday.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Meanwhile, Elifas Shipila (28) was allegedly stabbed with a kitchen knife by a 16-year-old suspect at a farm in the Khorixas area on Thursday last week. Shipila was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

The body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Okavango River at Mayara village at Nkurenkuru on Saturday.

The body had a rope tied around the neck.

A woman identified as Maria Paulus (26) was found hanging in the bathroom at the Community Life Style Estate flats at Otjomuise in Windhoek at about 14h30 on Saturday.

A suicide note was found at the scene, the police reported.

A man identified as Johannes Welhelm (52) was found hanging from the roof of his house at Okandjengendi location at Oshakati on Friday evening.

"The discovery was made by his wife," the report added.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man who was digging in a yard at Otjomuise in Windhoek unearthed human remains on Saturday morning.