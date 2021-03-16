South Africa: Wits - 27,000 Out of 37,500 Students Need Some Form of Financial Aid in 2021

16 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The university shows why student debt should be scrapped - but by whom?

In under five years, student debt at the University of the Witwatersrand has ballooned to R1-billion, shooting up from R405-million in 2016. By 2020, it stood at R1.062-billion, with R538-million regarded as bad debt.

Total debt owed to universities is R9-billion, according to Professor Jonathan Jansen of Stellenbosch University.

The chart below shows how Wits debt has grown as growing unemployment has forced students to seek financial aid. Out of a student complement of 37,500, 27,000 require some form of financial aid.

The university provides support amounting to R1-billion a year in a mix of funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the University Council and from donors. But this week's protests, which are exploding largely at Wits and the University of Johannesburg (UJ), show even these amounts are insufficient.

Wits and UJ are among the best-endowed universities because they are in the economic heartland of Johannesburg, while the rest of the 23 tertiary institutions targeted for protests are likely to be in a more parlous financial position.

Covid-19 has added to the hardship. Wits established a R20-million hardship and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

