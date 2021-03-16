South Africa: Nersa Electricity Division Calls for Input On Strategic Planning

16 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has called on stakeholders to attend a public consultation workshop on the Strategic Planning Programme being rolled out by the Electricity Division.

"It was determined that a public consultation workshop would be a transparent and efficient mechanism to elicit a diverse range of responses to the strategic challenges facing the division going forward," NERSA said on Tuesday.

On 10 March 2021, the Energy Regulator published a discussion paper to guide inputs to the Electricity Division Strategic Planning.

The document is available on the NERSA website at www.nersa.org.za under 'Consultation>Notices> Electricity.' The closing date for written comments is 20 March 2021.

The Electricity Division will be engaging with external stakeholders to elicit their responses to a series of strategic questions on virtual platforms on 24 - 26 March 2021.

NERSA is a regulatory authority established as a juristic person in terms of section 3 of the National Energy Regulator Act, 2004 (Act No. 40 of 2004).

NERSA's mandate is to regulate the electricity, piped-gas and petroleum pipelines industries in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (Act No. 4 of 2006), Gas Act, 2001 (Act No. 48 of 2001) and Petroleum Pipelines Act, 2003 (Act No. 60 of 2003).

Members of the public and stakeholders who wish to attend or present their views at the public workshop must submit their request to publichearings@nersa.org.za by 3:30pm on 19 March 2021 for the attention of Mr Eleazer Dlamini.

For more information or queries on the above, stakeholders can contact Mr Dlamini at 012 401 4035.

"Kindly note that if NERSA does not receive any requests to present at the advertised public consultation workshop by the closing date of this notice, NERSA retains the right not to hold the workshop," the Energy Regulator said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.