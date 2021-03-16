Mozambique to Receive FAO Assistance to Fight Illegal Fishing

Maputo — Mozambique will receive, over the next two years, technical assistance from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in the framework of the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA), to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, signed by the country in 2010.

The Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Augusta Maita, held on Monday in Maputo a zoom meeting with Mathew Camilleri, FAO leader for regional and global processes, in Rome, and the FAO Representative in Maputo, Hernani da Silva, to approve the work plan for next two years, reports Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Maita said the selection of the country to benefit from the technical assistance is a great stimulus and an acknowledgement of the pivotal role the country plays on the global stage in the fight against illegal fishing.

In Mozambique, where about 60 per cent of the population greatly relies on the sea for a living, fisheries, she said, represent a corner-stone for the country's development as well as for food and nutritional security.

"It is important for us to fight every form of illegal fishing, from those who use mosquito nets to the unregulated and unreported types which decimate the country's fisheries resources, causing a setback to development efforts," she said.

The country, the minister said, loses every year millions of dollars because of illegal fishing, posing great challenges to fisheries inspection along the country's coastline.

She pointed out the role of regional cooperation using modern tools to monitor, survey and inspect every activity carried out in the fight against illegal fishing and other harmful practices that occur in the sea.

Mozambique ratified the Agreement on Port State Measures in 2014. The country's three main ports of Maputo, Beira and Nacala have been chosen for the implementation of the agreement, where the incoming and outgoing vessels will be inspected.