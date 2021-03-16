Mozambique to Receive FAO Assistance to Fight Illegal Fishing

16 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique will receive, over the next two years, technical assistance from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in the framework of the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA), to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, signed by the country in 2010.

The Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Augusta Maita, held on Monday in Maputo a zoom meeting with Mathew Camilleri, FAO leader for regional and global processes, in Rome, and the FAO Representative in Maputo, Hernani da Silva, to approve the work plan for next two years, reports Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Maita said the selection of the country to benefit from the technical assistance is a great stimulus and an acknowledgement of the pivotal role the country plays on the global stage in the fight against illegal fishing.

In Mozambique, where about 60 per cent of the population greatly relies on the sea for a living, fisheries, she said, represent a corner-stone for the country's development as well as for food and nutritional security.

"It is important for us to fight every form of illegal fishing, from those who use mosquito nets to the unregulated and unreported types which decimate the country's fisheries resources, causing a setback to development efforts," she said.

The country, the minister said, loses every year millions of dollars because of illegal fishing, posing great challenges to fisheries inspection along the country's coastline.

She pointed out the role of regional cooperation using modern tools to monitor, survey and inspect every activity carried out in the fight against illegal fishing and other harmful practices that occur in the sea.

Mozambique ratified the Agreement on Port State Measures in 2014. The country's three main ports of Maputo, Beira and Nacala have been chosen for the implementation of the agreement, where the incoming and outgoing vessels will be inspected.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.