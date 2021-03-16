Mozambique: Ariel Glaser Donates Two Mobile Clinics

Maputo — The Ariel Glaser Foundation, an NGO working against paediatric AIDS in Mozambique, on Monday delivered two mobile clinics which will extend access to health services to nearly 3,000 youths living in Maputo city and the adjacent city of Matola as well as the district of Marracuene.

The clinics have been conceived to provide primary healthcare, especially for sexual and reproductive health, sexually transmitted diseases, cervical and breast cancer screening, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS testing, and counselling and psycho-social support as well as referral to other health units.

The Secretary of State for Maputo Province, Vitoria Diogo, who received the mobile clinics on behalf of the Mozambican state, said they will complement the country's efforts to expand access to health care, and bring the health services closer to citizens in need, especially young people.

"The clinics have a consulting room, one chemist store, a medical exams and treatment room, one laboratory component, and a tent which will serve as an annex for counselling to the teens and youths," Diogo said, pointing out that they provide the right conditions for good health care under basic quality patterns.

The reason behind the selection of Matola and Marracuene, she said, is the higher number of teenagers and youth who need more accurate information about sexual and reproductive health and sexually transmitted diseases.