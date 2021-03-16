Mozambique: Ariel Glaser Donates Two Mobile Clinics

16 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Ariel Glaser Foundation, an NGO working against paediatric AIDS in Mozambique, on Monday delivered two mobile clinics which will extend access to health services to nearly 3,000 youths living in Maputo city and the adjacent city of Matola as well as the district of Marracuene.

The clinics have been conceived to provide primary healthcare, especially for sexual and reproductive health, sexually transmitted diseases, cervical and breast cancer screening, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS testing, and counselling and psycho-social support as well as referral to other health units.

The Secretary of State for Maputo Province, Vitoria Diogo, who received the mobile clinics on behalf of the Mozambican state, said they will complement the country's efforts to expand access to health care, and bring the health services closer to citizens in need, especially young people.

"The clinics have a consulting room, one chemist store, a medical exams and treatment room, one laboratory component, and a tent which will serve as an annex for counselling to the teens and youths," Diogo said, pointing out that they provide the right conditions for good health care under basic quality patterns.

The reason behind the selection of Matola and Marracuene, she said, is the higher number of teenagers and youth who need more accurate information about sexual and reproductive health and sexually transmitted diseases.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.