Malawi: Eastern Produce Malawi Supports GBV Fight in Mulanje

16 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Eastern Produce Malawi (EPM) a tea, macadamia and forestry business has supported three women Community Based Organizations (CBSs) that focus on ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Mulanje and Chiradzulu with funding amounting to Mk750,000.00.

Presenting the donation at Nkando in Mulanje on Saturday, Dumisani Ngulube of Warthogs Inc. Limited, an Advisory Firm contracted by EPM said the financial support from EPM is among many initiatives will help the CBOs to intensify outreach awareness programs in the community to ensure the end of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

"EPM believes in a society that upholds gender balance and opportunities for all and that is why we were compelled to support these CBOs. Going forward, EPM will soon be rolling out a number of value-adding CSR projects in Mulanje and Thyolo. We therefore look forward to a functional and value adding relationship with CBOs as we strive to continuously better the lives of our communities together," said Ngulube.

Ngulube also said the year 2020 has been a very unique year that has disrupted businesses and communities globally with Covid-19 as the focal disrupter.

"Despite the challenges faced in the year, EPM jealously guarded its stand on uplifting communities through various CSR programs. To date EPM invested over K14.5 million in in the health sector in response to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Ngulube.

Speaking on behalf of Namulenga Scheme, Minister of Gender and Community Services Patricia Kaliati thanked EPM for the support towards GBV fight in the two districts.

"What you have done is very commendable because the CBOs will reach out to many people with messages against GBV. We ask other companies and individual to emulate the example set by Eastern Produce," said Kaliati.

EPM which operates Thyolo and Mulanje districts employs around 15,000 workers at peak and supports approximately 8,500 smallholder farmers, supporting a significant proportion of the population in the two districts through employment and various corporate social responsibility projects.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.