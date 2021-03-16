South Africa: Students Seeking University Placement Urged to Use CACH

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to students who applied on time for a place at all public institutions but not offered a place to study, to contact the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) for help.

The Central Application Clearing House is a system meant to assist individuals to access university, college and skills development opportunities following unsuccessful applications before the publication of their Grade 12 results.

The system opened on 22 February 2021 as an online service designed and introduced by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Nzimande explained that CACH is particularly useful for applicants or individuals who have applied for admission to a university or college in time in 2020, and meet the entry requirements when their Grade 12 results are released, but have not been offered a place in their programme of choice.

CACH is also useful for prospective students who had applied and met the entry requirement based on their Grade 11 results, but find that they currently do not meet the entry requirements when their Grade 12 results are released.

"CACH also provides referrals to Career Development Services, funding opportunities, and skills development opportunities including artisan programmes and learnerships. Institutions with skills development or study opportunities will then select potential students from the CACH database and make direct contact with those selected," said the Minister on Monday.

The service follows different phases namely:

Phase 1: Individuals looking for space in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system can SMS their name and ID Number to 31629 and be called back free of charge. Individuals can also register or sign up online via the website http://cach.dhet.gov.za

Phase 2: In the case of an SMS, the agents will call a prospective student back free of charge. The agents will then register all requested details on the CACH database, indicating the learners' chosen field of study and the province they wish to study.

Phase 3: The applicant's details and matric results will be confirmed, verified, and automatically transferred to institutions of higher learning for possible admission and placement on confirmation by the applicant.

Phase 4: Where places exist and applicants meet the requirements, institutions will contact applicants directly to offer them available places.

The CACH 2021 service will be available until the end of April 2021. The sign-up service operates from Mondays to Friday between 8am to 6pm, and Saturday from 8am to 2pm.