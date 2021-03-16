South Africa: Media Statement - Dti Must Ensure Optimum Performance of SEZ and Industrial Parks During Recovery Phase, Select Committee

document

The Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business Development, Tourism, Employment and Labour has said the department must look to optimally use the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks.

The Chairperson, Mr Mandla Rayi, said the approach needed to be competitively aggressive and enhance performance of SEZs and industrial parks.

"The SEZs concept is a good model that has a potential to cushion vulnerable South Africans from an unstable job market. We need to aggressively incentivise companies and investors at the SEZs and offer benefits to potential investors."

"The opportunity they offer should be backed up with vibrant and active industrial parks. This means that sustainable interventions should be replicated, and are required."

He said the committee was under no illusion that getting the economy growing will require a lot more from everybody.

The committee received a briefing from the Department of Trade and Industry on the contemplated role for SEZs and industrial parks post Covid-19. The department acknowledged that the outbreak of coronavirus affected just about every aspect on the value chain of goods.

Mr Rayi said the private sector should double its efforts in aiding economic recovery. The government has committed itself to do all it could to support the private sector through easing the cost of doing business and incentivising local manufacturing.

Mr Rayi said the SEZs should guard against being assembly points and that they ought to be meaningful partners and manufacturers of goods.