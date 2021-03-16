Algeria: Algiers, Bamako Welcome Progress in Implementing Mali Agreement

Algiers — Algeria and Mali have welcomed the progress made in the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, the outcome of Algiers process, said Monday a joint statement released at the end of the working and friendship visit made to Algiers by the head of the State of Mali, Bah N'Daw.

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Malian counterpart stressed the importance of the Agreement as the appropriate framework for the restoration and consolidation of stability, a "lasting stability," in the country.

President N'Daw expressed his "high appreciation" of Algeria's "key role," as a neighboring country, leader of the International Mediation and chair of the Agreement's Monitoring Committee, in "restoring peace, security and stability in Mali with strict respect for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the State of Mali throughout its territory."

He carried on expressing "the strong wish that this role be continued."

President Tebboune welcomed "the operationalization of all the organs of the Transition in line with the Charter and the Roadmap of the Transition."

He praised the adoption by the National Transitional Council of the Government's Action Plan, as it aims, through its six lines of action, to "create the necessary conditions for the organization of the next general elections and the return to normality in the country."

President Tebboune emphasized "the imperative need for the Transition to continue in serenity so that it can lead to the holding of elections within the set deadlines."

Reviewing the state of bilateral cooperation, the two heads of State reaffirmed their "willingness to do everything possible" to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries and diversify it so as to match the potential and opportunities of the two respective economies.

They especially commended the actions initiated in the fields of energy, training, human resource development and the administrative and judicial sector.