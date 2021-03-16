Mauritius: Covid-19 - Vpm Dookun-Luchoomun Announces New Dates for Exams

press release

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, announced that new dates have been finalised for students to take part in their final exams. A strict sanitary protocol will be put in place in the examination centres and students, as well as the working personnel in the various centres, are called upon to abide by the protocol.

The VPM was speaking, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, was also present.

She highlighted that the examination dates are as follows:

Primary School Achievement Certificate: From 06 to 09 April 2021

National Certificate of Education: From 30 March to 08 April 2021

School Certificate/Higher School Certificate: From 22 March to 11 June 2021

VPM Dookun-Luchoomun pointed out that several Ministries are working in collaboration so that students can take part in their respective exams in the best possible conditions. She underscored that transport facilities will also be made available for all students, irrespective of regions, by the National Land Transport Authority during exams period so as to take them to and from their examination centres. Furthermore, parents accompanying students will not need to apply for a Work Access Permit but will need to have the original and photocopy of the time table and the student card of their wards.

In addition, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun outlined that all personnel working for exams will be vaccinated as from this week so as to ensure the wellness of students, while special arrangements will be made for students who are currently in quarantine centres. She stated that no examinations will take place at Curepipe College, and that its students will be able to sit for exams in another institution which has already been identified. Following consultations with Cambridge, there will be no oral exams for the School Certificate level this year in a bid to ensure safety and wellness of students, she added.

Speaking about libraries and stationery stores, the VPM underlined that these will be open from 16 to 20 March 2021 so that students can buy the necessary and required material for exams. Students must be accompanied by parents, with their time table as well their student card and parents are cautioned to have a photocopy of both. No alphabetical order will apply for this exercise.

New cluster identified

For his part, Minister Jagutpal highlighted that 135 local cases of COVID-19 have been registered since 05 March 2021. Patients are from the following clusters: Forest Side (52), Wootun (21), Curepipe (37), and Red Zone (11). A new cluster has been detected at Malherbes, with 14 positive cases.

He indicated that 538 PCR tests have been undertaken through Contact Tracing, 251 in COVID-19 Testing Centres, as well as 203 random tests conducted. He also informed that, as at date, more than 57 000 vaccines have been administered, out of which 7 566 to front liners today.

Dr Jagutpal further recalled that more than 2 000 PCR tests have been carried out since 05 March 2021, and appealed to the population to abide by strict sanitary measures and to take all the necessary precautions as the situation is still serious.