Ethiopia: Redfox Solutions to Build Data Centre to Expedite Ethiopia's Digital Economy

16 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Redfox Solutions Group launched today a project to build Ethiopia's first private Data Center in Addis Ababa that will go operational in September 2021.

The Data Center is believed to expedite efforts being underway to build digital economy in the country.

It is also expected to help modernize the overall economy including the agriculture and industry sectors by adequately and easily providing digital information vital to their effective operations.

Opening the ground breaking event, Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalgn said Ethiopia has placed ICT and digital economy at center of its Homegrown Economic Reform program.

Technological change has become the primary driver of social development, productive improvement and inclusive growth, he said, adding "the digital and future technologies have the potential to do much for the world's poorest countries."

The State Minister noted digital infrastructure will support Ethiopia's ever-growing economy and the immense need to digitize the nation's education, health, agriculture, cultural heritage information, well as all government and banking services in the country.

Failure to transition into a digital economy will widen the gap between rich and poor countries and increase inequality within society, Eyob pointed out.

"They say data is the new oil but I see it as the blood that runs through the veins of a thriving digital economy. In this respect, it is my belief that Redfox data center will significantly contribute to building Ethiopia's digital economy lifting up the ecosystem and overall accelerating the digital transformation of the country," the State Minister emphasized.

He urged the Ethiopian market to be prepared to embrace cloud technology and wake up its potential to lead a technological revolution that will drive economic development and inclusive growth.

"Ethiopia recognizes the growing demand for global cloud-based services and as the country builds cloud-friendly regulations; it is anticipated that the data center market will be a key factor for driving growth in Ethiopia," Eyob said.

Redfox Solutions Group CEO, Adane Kassaye said the data center will improve the ecosystem while ensuring accessibility, sustainability and efficient service delivery.

The Group, with physical and virtual security in place, gives due diligence to ensure data security, according to him.

Adane stated that the data center will have paramount importance towards the country's aspiration of creating a digital economy besides creating jobs and bringing in revenues.

"We already have our infrastructure being built. So we are going to be operational in September if other things are going to go as we planned. Of course, there some components number one power and connectivity," CEO Adane elaborated.

RedFox was founded by Ethiopian-Diaspora Professionals with multiple years of experience in the areas of Telecom and Information Technology.

In addition to its Core-Site, RedFox also offers off-premise, secure, certified designs, and architectures for institutions that have compliance requirements for in-house deployments.

It also provides certifications-enabled data center designs to keep up with the quick and ever-changing trends in the industry.

