Nigeria: Comedienne Emmanuella Wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

The 10-year-old comedienne beat Ikorodu Bois who was also nominated in the same category as hers.

Nigeria's comedy star, Emanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emanuella, has, by public voting, emerged the winner of the "Favourite African Social Media Star" category at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021.

Emanuella was nominated alongside Nigerian comedy group - Ikorodu bois, South African Magician - Wian Van Den Berg; Ugandan Youth Dance Group - Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation - Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality - Bonang Matheba.

From starring in a viral comedy skit "This is not my real face o" on Mark Angel YouTube Channel - brimming with over six million subscribers, Emanuella has gone on to win several awards on big stages.

At this year's Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021, she now gets to add a well-deserved orange blimp to her growing collection of internationally recognised awards.

Expressing her delight at receiving the Award, Emanuella said, "I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, [I say] thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you".

The young star also took the opportunity to urge viewers not to "forget to stay safe." "Always stay at home and remember to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers. We love you so much", she added.

Speaking on this year's African talents who emerged as winners, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM ViacomCBS networks Africa commented, "Africa is indisputably brimming with talent, and it is such a huge feat to witness two young, talented and inspiring female winners from Nigeria and Uganda emerge triumphantly at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021!.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At ViacomCBS Networks Africa, we are deeply vested in showcasing African talent on the world stage across our platforms. The youth generation contribute significantly to bringing kids hope, enthusiasm and courage to kids across the continent," he concluded.

Uganda's Vanessa Nakate, who was recognised with the Africa Together For Good' award, for her efforts in promoting climate justice, pledged to "continue educating the society about the effects of climate change."

In the Favourite African Star category, Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah (Egypt) was nominated alongside his teammate, Sadio Mane (Senegal), Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa), actress Thuso Mbedu (South Africa), philanthropist and Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi (South Africa), and Sheebah Karungi leading dancer and songstress (Uganda).

The internationally acclaimed Jerusalema hitmaker MasterKG (South Africa) was nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music.

The Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 aired on Monday on NickToons (DSTV Channel 308) with reruns on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday at 14:05 pm WAT.