Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Signs Law Prescribing 21-Year Jail Term for Cultists

The law stipulates 21-year jail term for convicted cultists and 15 years for those found guilty of abetting cultism.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday signed the anti-cultism bill, which prescribes a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists, into law.

The event held at the Banquet Hall in the State House, Alausa, on Monday.

The new law, "Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021" seeks to combat cultism in Lagos State by giving stiffer punishments to convicted cultists and those abetting them.

The law stipulates 21-year jail term for convicted cultists and 15-year jail time for those found guilty of abetting cultism.

Speaking about the new law, Mr Sanwo-Olu said it repeals the Cultism Prohibition law of 2017.

"I signed the bill for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021 into law today. The law sets a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists in the State. The anti-cultism law also stipulates a 15-year jail term for anyone found guilty of abetting cultists.

"This law repeals the Cultism (Prohibition) Law of 2007 (now Cap. C18, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015) and provides for more stringent punitive measures, and is applicable to the public, as against the restriction of the previous law to students of tertiary institutions, " Mr Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet.

The Lagos State House of Assembly in February passed the Anti-cultism bill. The bill also stipulates a 15-year jail term for those who yield their properties to be used by cultists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alongside signing of the Anti-cultism bill, the governor also signed the Lagos State Public Procurement Bill of 2021 into law.

The governor also swore in seven members of the Governing Board of the State Public Procurement Agency on Monday.

The Governing Board oversees public funds in the state and how they are put to use.

"We selected members based on their track record of integrity, experience, and professional competence because we believe Lagosians must get value for every amount we spend.

"The board will ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the State Public Procurement Law and oversee that public funds are judiciously expended in a manner that promotes accountability and transparency," he said.

The members of the governing board are Rabiu Olowo - Commissioner for Finance (chairman of the board); Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget; Moyosore Onigbanjo - Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Fatai Onafowote (General Manager); Foluso Onabowale; Foluso Mustapha; and Lanre Olusola.

Other bills signed into law on Monday are the Lagos State Audit Service Commission (Amendment) Law of 2019, Lagos State Public Procurement Bill of 2021 and Coronavirus Pandemic Emergency Law of 2021.