Nigeria: NCAA Suspends Azman Air's Operations

16 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The suspension was to enable the authority to conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root cause(s) of the incidents and recommend corrective actions to forestall recurrence.

Following a series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by Musa Nuhu, the director-general of NCAA, and made available to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr Nuhu said the suspension was pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.

According to him, "NCAA regrets the inconvenience this action may cause the public, particularly to Azman air passengers, but the need to ensure the safety of air transport and protect the public interest, cannot be compromised.

"The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will continue to ensure airlines' compliance to its regulations in the interest of safety and will view any violation(s) seriously.

