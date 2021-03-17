Nigeria: Bill Seeking Powers to Summon President, Governors Scales Second Reading

16 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The bill, if it becomes law, will grant the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly powers to summon the president and governors to answer questions on security and other issues.

A bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution to grant the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly powers to summon the president and governors has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.

Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) ,who sponsored the bill in his argument, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said the doctrine of separation of power must be upheld.

He said the basic doctrine closely related to the exercise of legislative powers in a democracy was the doctrine of separation of powers.

Mr Ogun said such a law would help to invite the president and governors to answer questions on issues of national security.

He added that it would help them to also answer questions on any matter whatsoever, over which the National Assembly and states houses of assembly have powers to make laws.

"You will recall what happened in January when the House summoned President Muhammadu Buhari but he failed to honour the invitation," he said.

He said part of the reasons adduced for the president's non-appearance was that the House had no constitutional powers to invite him.

He said such invitations to the president were not expressly stated in Nigerian laws, adding that the lawmakers must give it constitutional backing to be able to summon the president and state governors.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, referred the bill to the House Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.