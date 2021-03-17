Rwanda: Women Sitting Volleyball Team to Start Training Ahead of Paralympic Games

17 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women sitting volleyball team will start training on March 19 ahead of Paralympic Games scheduled for August 24 to September 5 in Japan.

Last week, head coach, Jean-Marie Vianney Nsengiyumva named 12 team players who were supposed to start training immediately but that was delayed because most players live upcountry, and inter-province movements were banned at the time.

A cabinet meeting on Monday however directed the resumption of movement between Kigali and other provinces.

"All players have to be tested for covid-19 on Thursday and Friday and start training at the NPC gymnasium where we will be working from Friday to Sunday and the players will return home at least twice a month," Nsengiyumva said.

It is expected that the team will play a number of friendly games in the Japanese city of Okinawa prior to the competition.

Rwanda qualified for the Paralympic Games in women's sitting volleyball competition for a second consecutive time in 2019 after beating Egypt in Kigali to retain the African Championship.

Squad

Claudine Bazubagira, Carine Kwizera, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Alice Musabyemariya, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Solange Nyiraneza, Agnès Nyiranshimiyimana, Claudine Murebwayire, Clementine Umutoni, Hosiana Mulisa, Chantal Mutuyimana and Louise Mugirwanake.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.