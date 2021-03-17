Rwanda: Women Sitting Volleyball Team to Start Training Ahead of Paralympic Games

The national women sitting volleyball team will start training on March 19 ahead of Paralympic Games scheduled for August 24 to September 5 in Japan.

Last week, head coach, Jean-Marie Vianney Nsengiyumva named 12 team players who were supposed to start training immediately but that was delayed because most players live upcountry, and inter-province movements were banned at the time.

A cabinet meeting on Monday however directed the resumption of movement between Kigali and other provinces.

"All players have to be tested for covid-19 on Thursday and Friday and start training at the NPC gymnasium where we will be working from Friday to Sunday and the players will return home at least twice a month," Nsengiyumva said.

It is expected that the team will play a number of friendly games in the Japanese city of Okinawa prior to the competition.

Rwanda qualified for the Paralympic Games in women's sitting volleyball competition for a second consecutive time in 2019 after beating Egypt in Kigali to retain the African Championship.

Squad

Claudine Bazubagira, Carine Kwizera, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Alice Musabyemariya, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Solange Nyiraneza, Agnès Nyiranshimiyimana, Claudine Murebwayire, Clementine Umutoni, Hosiana Mulisa, Chantal Mutuyimana and Louise Mugirwanake.