Kenya: Ulinzi Stars First FKF-PL Team to Take Covid-19 Jab

Ulinzi Stars has become the first team participating in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Kenya Premier League to take the Covid-19 vaccination.

The rest of the teams are also expected to take the jab at the individual level as the roll out is ongoing at the counties.

The team posted in its social media pages and said the move is aimed at helping prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic.

"The pandemic has really been a menace to the game," said the team in the post on Tuesday.

Ulinzi Stars have shifted their homes matches to Kericho Green Stadium, which are played behind closed doors to observe the Covid-19 protocols.

The soldiers are set to play Nzoia sugar on Sunday at Mumias Complex and the jab is a morale booster ahead of the clash.

"Preparations against Nzoia Sugar will now take a center stage as we look to restart a good run," said the club.

Ulinzi boss Erick Oloo was not available to comment and he did not respond to our calls, but a club official said the jab is part of the ongoing vaccination that started with the senior officers at the Defence headquarters in Nairobi.

"After our senior officers had taken the jab the next lot was the soldiers and as a team we have taken the jab to fight the spread and we shall observe all the protocols by the Ministry of Health to remain safe," said the official.

The Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma this week took part in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

She was accompanied by the CS Public Service and Gender Margaret Kobia, who appreciated the sacrifice of the security personnel and medics.

Juma urged all to continue observing the health protocols.

"Wear a mask, sanitise, wash your hands and keep social distance even after receiving the vaccine," said Dr Juma.