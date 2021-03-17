Rwanda: Candidates Vying for Volleyball Federation Top Seat Reveal Priorities

Candidates campaigning for the presidency of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) have spoken of their areas of focus, and the issues they hope to work on if elected into office.

The race for the job is between Julius Kansiime Kagarama, the current vice president of the federation, and Providence Mukamurenzi, who also serves in the federation as a treasurer.

Speaking to Times Sport, the two candidates opened up on what they want to do for the volleyball game in the country, and the changes they hope to bring.

Kansiime said his focus will be on "participatory leadership" where the views of the beneficiaries will be given maximum priority; improving under age competitions; and making effort to secure partners for the game.

"I will advocate for empowerment of young talented athletes while focusing on improvement of youth competitions and school sports because they are the source of volleyball players for senior clubs," he said.

He added that more emphasis will be put in establishing a platform for securing partners and working more with volleyball legends to improve the game across the board.

Asked what he thinks is the biggest challenge for the game, he said it is limited economic capacity, but he said he is "confident that with passion, experience and good will, it will be sorted.

Kagarama, 47, currently works as Director of Corporate Services at Rwanda Interlink Transport Company, and previously worked in many positions including being a District Executive Secretary, and a Vice Mayor in charge of Finance and Economic Development and Mayor respectively.

He holds a Masters of Arts Public Policy and Management, and a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration.

For Providence Mukamurenzi, her priorities are in giving the volleyball game more visibility in the country, improve its leadership, and make it a more income generating sport.

"Under my leadership, I want to make a difference and take FRVB to another level in terms of good governance to enable the proper implementation of government goals for making sports a sector which can generate income and create jobs," she said.

Noting that currently FRVB has 495 athletes who get their income and school fees from playing volleyball, in addition to technical staff like coaches and referees, she said one of her priorities is to increase that number.

"One of my priorities will be to increase this number by focusing on talent detection and development through empowerment of FRVB Training centers and Excellence Centers to increase the number of young athletes joining clubs in Senior and national teams," she said.

She also hinted on working with the private sector and media to raise awareness about the opportunities of investing in volleyball and sports in general.

Mukamurenzi is a holder of a Master's Degree in Business Administration, and she is a specialist in international trade and customs at Rwanda Revenue Authority Customs Department.

The elections are scheduled for March 27, to get a replacement for Leandre Karekezi who decided not to run for a second term after the expiry of his first term.