Rwanda: Mid-Season Transfer Window Postponed Amid League Suspension

The national football governing body (Ferwafa) has said that top flight clubs will not be allowed to do mid-season transfer market business until the fate of the Primus Football League is decided.

Top flight clubs were expecting to sign new players over two weeks, from March 15-29, but the federation has decided to push the transfer window to a later date which will be decided when a timeline of the league resumption is set, according to Ferwafa spokesperson Jules Karangwa.

The mid-season transfer window normally helps clubs sign new players to strengthen their squads so they can perform better in the second leg of the league and other football competitions.

However, with the league suspended, Karangwa told Times Sport that Ferwafa communicated to FIFA that they had decided to put the mid-season transfer market on hold as Ferwafa and other stakeholders continue to monitor the situation of the pandemic before the league is given a green light to resume.

"It would be illogical to let clubs sign players yet no one knows the fate of this season's league. We requested FIFA to temporarily suspend player registration during the mid-season. If the league resumes, then we will communicate to clubs dates for the mid-season transfer window," he said.

"Clubs will still have two weeks to do business in the transfer market. If the football season resumes, then we will announce new dates for the mid-season transfer market," he added.

Karangwa further said that clubs are aware of the delays made for the mid-season transfer window.

The topflight league was suspended in December last year after clubs failed to adhere to guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

There are now 27 match days to go with just four months until the season is supposed to end.

Ferwafa recently told Times Sport that they submitted all requirements to the line Ministry (MINISPORTS) for the league to resume.