Rwanda: Mid-Season Transfer Window Postponed Amid League Suspension

17 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The national football governing body (Ferwafa) has said that top flight clubs will not be allowed to do mid-season transfer market business until the fate of the Primus Football League is decided.

Top flight clubs were expecting to sign new players over two weeks, from March 15-29, but the federation has decided to push the transfer window to a later date which will be decided when a timeline of the league resumption is set, according to Ferwafa spokesperson Jules Karangwa.

The mid-season transfer window normally helps clubs sign new players to strengthen their squads so they can perform better in the second leg of the league and other football competitions.

However, with the league suspended, Karangwa told Times Sport that Ferwafa communicated to FIFA that they had decided to put the mid-season transfer market on hold as Ferwafa and other stakeholders continue to monitor the situation of the pandemic before the league is given a green light to resume.

"It would be illogical to let clubs sign players yet no one knows the fate of this season's league. We requested FIFA to temporarily suspend player registration during the mid-season. If the league resumes, then we will communicate to clubs dates for the mid-season transfer window," he said.

"Clubs will still have two weeks to do business in the transfer market. If the football season resumes, then we will announce new dates for the mid-season transfer market," he added.

Karangwa further said that clubs are aware of the delays made for the mid-season transfer window.

The topflight league was suspended in December last year after clubs failed to adhere to guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

There are now 27 match days to go with just four months until the season is supposed to end.

Ferwafa recently told Times Sport that they submitted all requirements to the line Ministry (MINISPORTS) for the league to resume.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.