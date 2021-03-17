Namibia: Khomas, Erongo First to Get Vaccinated

THE Khomas and Erongo regions will be the first parts of Namibia to receive Covid-19 vaccines, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Tuesday.

Shangula said this after the first doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, donated by China, arrived in Namibia today.

The Chinese government donated 100 000 doses of the vaccine to Namibia. Zimbabwe was the first country to receive the Chinese donation, and an aircraft of Air Zimbabwe was used to transport the vaccine consignment to Hosea Kutako International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Shangula said Khomas and Erongo form part of the first phase of the country's Covid-19 vaccination plan, with roughly 45 000 people to be vaccinated. The vaccine will administered only to people between 18 and 59 years of age.

"Now that the Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Namibia, we will hit the ground running," Shangula said. "We will not waste any second. Our work will start immediately, guided by a well-articulated plan of action."

He said Covid-19 vaccination in Namibia would be carried out in phases, and the vaccine would be rolled out under the health ministry's existing Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), latching on to existing infrastructure, human resources and experience.

Shangula said he would provide a more complete statement on the vaccination plan in the National Assembly.

Also speaking at the arrival of the vaccine in Namibia, China's ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, said the donation of 100 000 vaccine doses reflected the two countries' "political trust, comradeship and friendship".

Zhang said more than 60 countries have authorised the use of Chinese vaccines and despite difficulties such as limited production capacity, China has joined the Covax facility.

"This is with a commitment to provide an initial 10 million doses for emergency use in developing countries. So far, China has donated or is donating Covid-19 vaccines to 69 developing countries, including Namibia and 34 other African countries," he said.

The executive director in the international relations ministry, Penda Naanda, said China and Namibia enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship since the 1990s and the donation is testimony to that.

"Similarly, our continued bond of solidarity continues with the government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who despite the sanctions imposed on them continue to make significant contributions to the well-being of the people, not only in the region, but around the world. Their gesture here today is testimony to their goodwill," Naanda added.