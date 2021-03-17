Malawi: Mtambo's Aide Bolted Drug Related Arrest

16 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo is reported to be shielding from arrest one of his aides, ex-military officer, Mcloud Chiweza who is currently his personal bodyguard Nyasa Times understands.

According to our informants, Chiweza bolted from custody in 2015 while answering drug related charges.

According to our source, Chiweza escaped from military custody while awaiting trial and immediately abandoned his job.

Chiweza, who at the time was on the rank of Corporal stationed at Kamuzu Barracks, was arrested by Lumbadzi Police following revelations that he bought some stuff suspected to be cocaine from a Mr. Austin from Lumbadzi who stole the alleged substance from Mkukula magistrates court.

On April 15, 2015 Mr. Austin was arrested for breaking into the storeroom at Mkukula Magistrates Court and stole the substance suspected to be cocaine which he sold to Chiweza.

Nyasa Times has also established that after being arrested by Lumbadzi Police, Chiweza was sent to Kamuzu Barracks where he bolted from military custody and fled the country using vehicle number BQ3540, a Toyota Carina, and he has not been in the country since then.

Chiweza only gathered courage to return into the country after his ally Mtambo was appointed as minister.

Mtambo has since been shielding his bodyguard from arrest.

