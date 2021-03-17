Malawi: Kabambe Sells Out DPP's Chikwawa East Parliamentary Aspirant

16 March 2021
Nyasa Times
By Elijah Phompho

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful, Dalitso Kabembe on Monday drummed up support for the party's parliamentary aspirant for Chikwawa East constituency Ginford Maulidi saying he has got right education and work experience to develop the area.

Speaking when he held a campaign rally at Bodza Primary School Ground, Kabambe said the DPP believes in development and that as such the party wants it's MPs to be able to lobby for various development projects in their areas and also to ensure that such developments are fulfilled apart from ensuring that proper laws are enacted in the National Assembly.

Kabambe said owing to Maulidi's education background and work experience, the party is optimistic that Maulidi is the right candidate for the area.

"The DPP set up a number of development initiatives in this area such as the Thabwa Fatima East bank road and the Shire valley transformation project that needs to be followed trough. Maulidi went up to the university level and he has been working with a number of Non Governmental Organizations(NGOs) for the past fifteen years doing development work national wide.

"It is on the basis of his credentials that we as DPP feels he is the right candidate to develop this area and therefore he must be given a chance to demonstrate himself that he can support people in this area with development ", said Kabambe.

On his part DPP parliamentary aspirant for the area Ginford Maulidi said a mong others he intends to champion women and youth economic empowerment projects in the area once elected as an MP.

Also present at Kabambe's rally was the party's Regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha and DPP parliamentarian for Nsanje lalanje Gladys Ganda apart from other party's regional executive members.

Kabambe's rally in the area preceded some whistle stop tours the party's vice president for the southern region Kondwan Nankhumwa conducted on Sunday at Phimbi and Mpama primary schools and also at Savala resource center drumming up support for the DPP candidate for the area ahead of the 30th March by elections.

