Tanzanian Opposition Calls On Government to Come Clean About John Magufuli's Health

analysis

President John Magufuli's 'mysterious absence' from any public appearances since 27 February has prompted widespread speculation that he is critically ill with Covid-19 or suffered from cardiac arrest.

The Tanzanian opposition has called upon the country's government to inform the public if President John Magufuli is medically fit to govern the country -- and if not, to replace him with the vice-president, as demanded by the constitution.

Magufuli's "mysterious absence" from any public appearances since 27 February has prompted widespread speculation that he is critically ill with Covid-19 or heart issues and that he is in a Nairobi hospital in neighbouring Kenya.

The Tanzanian government has mostly denied the reports and has arrested citizens for posting on social media that Magufuli is seriously ill. He has consistently denied the risk of Covid-19 or has claimed that it has been defeated by prayer. He has enforced no physical distancing measures to guard against the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, Zitto Kabwe, leader of the opposition ACT-Wazalendo Party, issued a statement saying that the party had "confirmed beyond doubt that the president is ill" and that his "mysterious absence" raised concerns about who was governing the country.

"The government should inform the public...