Africa: Angola and U.S. Hold Consultation On AU

16 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's permanent representative to the African Union (AU), Francisco da Cruz, and his US counterpart, Jessica Lapenn, Tuesday in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) discussed issues of common interest, mainly related to peace and security on the continent.

Issues such as Angola's engagement in the African Union (AU) and the country's vision on conflict resolution dominated the meeting held at the Angolan diplomatic representation.

In a statement, the press service of the Angolan embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Representation to the African Union said that reconciliation and national cohesion in the post-conflict period were also analysed, with special emphasis, and the fight against terrorism.

The AU has set as a goal for the year 2020 the silencing of weapons and the creation of favourable conditions for the development of Africa, and it was in this sense that, during the 33rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the organization, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, presented a proposal for the holding of an Extraordinary Summit to address terrorism on the continent.

In response, the Assembly adopted a decision to guide the organisation of the event, with a date and venue yet to be determined.

Ambassadors Francisco da Cruz and Jessica Lapenn took the opportunity to further discuss issues such as the fight against Covid-19, the recent elections as part of the AU institutional reform process, the functioning of the Peace and Security Council, the implementation of the Peace Fund, humanitarian security, the fight against corruption, among others.

