Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern Red Sea, Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from the Quarantine Center in Tio, Southern Red Sea Region. Two are from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, thirty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central (20), and Southern Red Sea (10), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2731 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3062.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 March 2021