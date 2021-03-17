Angola: Rain in Luanda Causes Death, Destroys Schools, Hospitals

Luanda — The death of a woman due to electrocution, in the urban district of Ingombota, the disappearance of two children, falling trees, flooded health and education institutions, homes and streets and traffic congestion is the provisional balance of the rain, which fell on Luanda from 9.15 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Tuesday.

ANGOP learnt that in the municipality of Luanda, the districts of Boavista, Chicala I, area of Porto Pesqueiro, Ilha Bungo (Ingombota), Kamuxiba, Kinanga, area of Kim Ribeiro and Zamba 2 (Samba) street 21 de Janeiro, Prenda, Rocha Pinto, Gamek, Catintom, Huambo and low area of Cassequel (Maianga), were also flooded.

The rain caused also damage in Santo Rosa neighbourhood, Madeira, zone of Bois and Madeira (Sambizanga), in the urban district of Ngola Kiluanje- neighbourhoods of Pedreira de cima and de baixo and Porto pesqueiro and in Neves Bendinha the streets of Pisca, in the limits of the Calemba, Palanca and Havemos de Voltar (Malanginho) neighbourhoods.

Reports from social networks indicate that on Pedro de Castro Van-dunén street, in Kilamba Kiaxi municipality, and Talatona, while it was raining, vehicles were vandalised and robbed.

The two municipalities have the neighbourhoods of Havemos de Voltar (malanginho), Rastas, Golf I, Lixeira, in sub zone 10 (on the border with Catintom) and wet bridge area, Benfica, Dangereux, Cambamba and Cambamba 2 and Honga, totally flooded.

