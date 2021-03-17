Liberia: President Weah Hails LFA Boss Mustapha Raji On His Elections As CAF Executive Member

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, received in audience the President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Mr. Mustapha Raji, who was recently elected Executive Committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

President Weah, in brief remarks during Mr. Raji's courtesy visit Tuesday, March 16, 2021, congratulated the LFA boss for his ascendency to the prestigious position of CAF as its Executive Member and for subsequently paying him a visit to brief him on the outcome of the elections.

The Liberian Leader, who is a legendary footballer, reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting the LFA as it strives to improve Liberian football.

"Let me commend you for the strides and gains you have made in the development of football in Liberia," the Chief Patron of sports said. "It feels good that, under your leadership, sport is moving in the right direction. Indeed, you have me and the government of Liberia to do more in supporting, developing and promoting football in this country."

President Weah called for a united front of all Liberian stakeholders to develop football to its fullest, further reaffirming his Government's continuous support to the Mustapha Raji-led Liberia Football Association administration.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Raji said he was paying Dr. Weah the visit to thank him for the counsel and support the President provided during the CAF election period, something he said culminated into his victory on March 12, 2021.

The newly elected CAF Executive Committee member also used the opportunity to thank President Weah for the numerous contributions his Government is providing to the LFA as well as to the overall improvement of football in Liberia.