Gambia: Police to Investigate Death of Gibril Ceesay

Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, Superintendent Lamin Njie, said on Tuesday the Police High Command was assuring the public that thorough investigation would be conducted in the case of robbery with violence resulting to the death of one Gibril Ceesay in Sanyang.

He said: "Justice will be served in the case."

The perpetrator was placed under Police custody helping them with investigation, he added.

Njie said: "Following several acts of vandalism, attack and burning of the Police Station in Sanyang as well as the burning of the Chinese Fish meal factory and destruction of properties by protesters, the Police High Command is renewing its call for calm and restraint."

PRO Njie said Police reinforcements had been deployed and the situation was under control. He added: Meanwhile, efforts to sustain gains in bringing back complete normalcy are being intensified."

"In view of the above, the GPF High Command is calling on the youths of Sanyang village to maintain peace and refrain from gatherings around public places."

Njie said security personnel were deployed to conduct vigorous patrols and checks in order to ensure the safety and security of the public.

"The cooperation of the public is highly solicited."