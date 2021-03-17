Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

UNITAMS head to UNSC: 'Step-up assistance to Sudan'

March 10 - 2021 KHARTOUM The head of the new UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, briefed the UN Security Council (UNSC) yesterday on Sudan.

The four strategic objectives of the UNITAMS mandate are support for the political transition, peace processes, peacebuilding, and the mobilisation of resources. The protection of civilians is one of the mission's main priorities.

Perthes referred to fears in the country that women and youth will be underrepresented. "I can only underscore that an inclusive political process, including all segments of Sudan's diverse society throughout the political transition, is essential for the success of this transition," he stated.

While the country is making significant advances in its transition, "the remaining challenges are staggering", he said and urged the international community to step up their assistance to Sudan.

Sudan releases former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal

March 12 - 2021 KHARTOUM Musa Hilal, the former janjaweed leader and head of the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) was released by Sudanese authorities on Wednesday, following more than three years in detention.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a daughter of Hilal announced in a press statement that the military court cancelled all the restricted cases against her father. The authorities released a number of Musa Hilal's sons and members of the RAC, while others remain in detention.

A large number of relatives and supporters gathered in front of Hilal's home in the Maamoura district in Khartoum to receive him, expressing their joy at his release.

The RAC made a statement welcoming the release of Hilal and his companions, and renewed the demand for the release of the remaining detainees.

Hilal himself said later that meetings with Lt Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan, Deputy Commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led to his release.

SLM's El Nur visits Juba to discuss Sudanese peace

March 16 - 2021 JUBA Abdelwahid El Nur, founder and leader of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), arrived in the capital of South Sudan yesterday to discuss his vision for a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan.

Sudan visit to Egypt and Saudi Arabia a 'success'

March 13 - 2021 KHARTOUM / CAIRO / RIYADH During a press conference in Khartoum, Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Khaled Omar described the visit of PM Abdallah Hamdok and his delegation to Saudi Arabia and Egypt as "successful."

Sudan Revolutionary Front discuss peace agreement implementation

March 13 - 2021 KHARTOUM El Hadi Idris, head of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), chaired the meeting of the SRF Presidential Council on Wednesday.

Sudan's inflation jumped by over 30% in February

March 12 - 2021 KHARTOUM Sudan's Central Bureau of Statistics announced yesterday that annual inflation jumped to 330.78 per cent in February from 304.33 per cent in January, an increase of more than 30 per cent.

Protests over Darfur violence and discrimination

March 11 - 2021 GIREIDA / NYALA / SARAF OMRA / NEW YORK In both North and South Darfur, the state governors have been criticised over the recent violence in their regions.

Khartoum poet released from prison

March 11 - 2021 KHARTOUM Poet Yousef El Dosh appeared before the Sudanese Press and Publications Prosecution Office in Khartoum yesterday. Shortly after, he was released from prison according to a statement from the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council.

COVID-19 vaccination launched in Khartoum

March 10 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Ministry of Health in Khartoum state launched a vaccination programme in the isolation wards of Jabra Hospital in Khartoum. The Ministry aims to cover 20 per cent of Sudan's population by September.

Member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council warns of 'proliferation of arms in Darfur'

March 10 - 2021 KHARTOUM Member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and head of the Revolutionary Front El Hadi Idris has warned of the dangers of delaying the implementation of the provisions of the peace agreement.