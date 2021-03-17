Uganda: Train Accident Was Caused By Gauge Shift, Urc Reveal

The train accident that occurred on Monday at the Mukwano roundabout railway crossing was caused by a gauge shift, the Uganda Railway engineers have confirmed.

The accident that happened at about 10am saw the cargo train derail, blocking traffic at the roundabout for more than two hours before the locomotive was disentangled from the wagons to clear the road.

No one was injured in the accident that forced vendors on the railway line to scamper to safety.

Mr Abubakalo Ochaki, the operations manager at Uganda Railways Corporation (URC), confirmed the findings of the engineers and said the crossing where the accident occurred has had issues before because of the heavy traffic on the road.

"The crossing has other road users and normally when trucks cross there, sometimes they shift the gauges and eventually when the train comes, the locomotive and wagons may not fit on the gauge," he said.

"Possibly a vehicle must have got stuck on the gauge and when they removed it, the gauges shifted and the locomotive could not fit there, forcing it to derail," he added.

Mr Ochaki said their engineers removed the wagons that were astride the road to clear traffic.

"We have also put back the gauges that had been shifted and, therefore, normal operations have resumed. The locomotive had some damage, which we have repaired and it is back to its operations. However, we lost about six hours of operations time and that costs a lot," he said.

However, by yesterday evening, the wagons were still at the scene of the accident with police officers deployed to guard them. It was not clear if the cargo had been offloaded.

Mr Ochaki did not explain when the wagons will be removed and traffic on the route to and from Port Bell will resume.

Mr Stephen Wakasenja, the chief concession manager at the corporation, said: "The cargo was for World Food Programme (WFP). We had just received 22 wagons of WFP goods, which we were moving to their warehouse in Nalukolongo [Kampala]."

We were unable to obtain clarification from the WFP on the impact of the accident on their relief operations across the country.

Ms Lydia Wamala, the WFP communications manager, had by press time not responded to our e-mail inquiries.

A traffic police officer at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the train lost control as it was approaching the crossing on Mukwano roundabout.

Past incidents

April 5, 2019 - A train collided with a truck near the railway crossing behind the Electoral Commission offices, paralysing traffic on Jinja Road for hours.

July 5, 2019 - A salon car collided with a train in Jinja that left the driver of the salon car in critical condition.

October 12, 2020 - A cargo train collided with a truck at Namanve crossing point, also paralysing traffic on the Kampala-Jinja road for hours.

February 6 - Traffic on Lugazi- Kiyindi road in Buikwe District was paralysed after a train heading to Malaba from Kampala overturned in the middle of the road.