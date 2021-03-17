Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Wants July Moyo Arrested for Land Corruption

MDC Alliance has called for the arrest of Local Government minister, July Moyo over alleged corruption and flouting tender procedures at the expense of the taxpayers.

This follows reports linking Moyo to the corrupt awarding of a US$9.3 million contract to supply water to the City of Harare without going to tender.

Moyo is said to have instructed staff within the City of Harare to source the equipment from a company linked to a Mr Kruger without following tender requirements laid down in our procurement laws.

Kruger is believed to be a friend of the under-fire minister and is allegedly also involved in the controversial displacement bid of over 12 000 villagers in Chilonga, Chiredzi.

In a statement, MDC Alliance secretary for Local government and Rural Development, Sesel Zvidzai said the Zanu PF top official reeks of corruption.

"This latest act of grand corruption scandal demonstrates that Minister July Moyo, central government and Zanu PF are at the centre of the corruption crisis in local authorities.

"It has further come to our attention that Chiredzi Town Council has also been forced to procure generators and other equipment unprocedurally from persons who are connected to the Minister," he said.

Zvidzai said the corruption scandal, which follows arrests on Zanu PF land barons, Smelly Dube and Fredrick Mabamba (now late) was just a tip of the iceberg.

"The Uchena Land Commission Report on state land established that over US$3 billion worth of land was misappropriated by these land barons who are connected to Zanu PF.

"We condemn these corrupt acts as they lead to the delivery of substandard equipment, the siphoning of taxpayers' money and perpetuate the capture of local authorities by the central government," Zvidzai said.

He urged the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the National Prosecution Authority to urgently investigate Minister Moyo and hold him to account for his corrupt conduct that is prejudicing taxpayers and citizens who will, as a result, be deprived of decent service delivery.

"As highlighted by President Nelson Chamisa in his Agenda 2021 address, the fight against corruption is one of the key pillars in our People's Agenda.

"Corruption is choking the ordinary person and we call upon all progressive forces and citizens to converge with the MDC-A to fight against this scourge," Zvidzai added.