Nigerians' Reaction to Oxford-Astrazeneca Covid-19 Vaccines

As Nigeria starts to vaccinate its citizens after receiving the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, some Nigerians, including Journalists are scared to take the vaccines, LEADERSHIP findings have revealed.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that most Nigerians are sceptical about taking the vaccines, due to the reactions of some of the people who have already taken the vaccines and the fact that Nigeria did not conduct clinical trials like South Africa.

As for some pressmen, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, they said they are sceptical about taking the vaccines. According to them, there is no enough information on the efficacy and side effects of the vaccines.

One of them who spoke with anonymously, said, "The side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine is normal and I know one needs to take pain killer before taking the vaccine. The question is, how many of us journalists are willing to take all that and for how long will these last? We need experts to educate us more. Otherwise, most of us won't take it."

Meanwhile, one of the journalists, Mr Kazeem Ugbodaga, from PM News who has taken his first shot of the vaccine, told LEADERSHIP that when he took the vaccine, there was no pain initially, but few hours later, he started feeling pains and feverish.

"I couldn't sleep that night, I was restless. It started with pains and then I experienced serious shivering I never felt before. I took the bedsheet and wrapped myself in, but I was still shivering. I was burning inside me with serious headache.

"I would have been grateful if I had been told the side effects of taking the vaccine. At least, that would have prepared my mind. However, I later learnt that what I am experiencing right now is normal and that I won't feel any symptoms, few days later, " he added.

Other journalists, who took the vaccine said they experience burning up in and out, severe headache, nub lips, nausea, high temperature, body pains etc, after taking the jab, while others said they didn't feel anything.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that just like the way children react to vaccination, some people will also react to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

WHO highlights the most common side effects of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are pain or tenderness at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle or joint aches, fever, chills and nausea.

In his reaction, a worker at the Lagos state ministry of health told LEADERSHIP, that, "There is a pharmacovigilance in place and we have a team monitoring and documenting reactions. All this would be captured in our public awareness campaign, which will soon kick-start in the state."

In the same vein, the state's commissioner for health, prof. Akin Abayomi, said, "In the next few days, we will get a good idea of how many people are willing to receive the vaccine and those that are not willing to receive the vaccine.