Rwanda: Govt Eases Covid-19 Restrictions As Cases Drop, More Rwandans Vaccinated

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday, March 15, among other decisions, resolved that effective Tuesday, March 16, the curfew will begin at 9 p.m and go through 4 a.m.

Before the new resolutions, movements were prohibited between 8 p.m and 4 a.m.

Meanwhile, going forward, businesses including restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. Previously, businesses were not allowed to operate past 6 p.m.

So far, restaurants are not allowed to exceed 30 percent occupancy limit.

The new measures will be reviewed after two weeks upon a health assessment.

Rwanda has so far confirmed 20,302 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 18,635 have already recovered.

Overall, 282 people have succumbed to the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, Rwanda, like many other countries globally, continues the vaccination exercise as a measure to combat the pandemic. As of Monday, a total of 314,015 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 30 percent of the population are expected to be vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by the end of next year.