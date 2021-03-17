Egypt: Journalists Syndicate Postpones Midterm Elections to April 2 Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Journalists' Syndicate has postponed its midterm elections from March 19 to April 2 and called for the holding of its general assembly meeting in the open air for the protection of journalists from the spread of the coronavirus.

The elections will be held in Cairo and the new venue will be announced within days.

The cabinet had refused a syndicate committee request to hold the elections in a large tent outside the syndicate's premises on Abdel Khaleq Tharwat Street downtown Cairo.

Members vote in the midterm elections - held every two years - for half of the board seats (six out of 12) in addition to a new head.

There are 8,861 eligible voting members.

Six candidates are vying for the post of syndicate head, which is currently held by Diaa Rashwan, while 55 candidates are competing for board seats.