Egypt: Culture Minister - Women 'Icons of Success'

Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem stressed that the woman is "an icon of success and source of life."

The woman is a main cornerstone in creating new generations capable of achieving prosperity for the homeland and building its bright future, she said during celebrations marking Egyptian Women Day on Tuesday with Qena Governor Ashraf el Daoudi attending.

The woman in Upper Egypt in general and in Qena in particular is a symbol of struggle and a partner in development efforts, Abdel Dayem added.

A galaxy of female innovators in Qena were honored during the celebrations.

The minister admired hand-made products and crafts at the exhibition showcasing the works produced by talented rural women.