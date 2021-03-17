Egypt: Dollar Price Stable At National Bank of Egypt

17 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The US dollar exchange rate was stable during Tuesday's transactions at the National Bank of Egypt.

The dollar rate remained to fetch EGP 15.64 for buying and EGP 15.74 for selling.

The Euro price stood at EGP 18.63 for buying and EGP 18.80 for selling.

Meanwhile, the sterling registered EGP 21.59 for buying and EGP 21.88 for selling.

As for the prices of some Arab currencies, the bank said that the Kuwaiti dinar recorded EGP 48.91 for buying and EGP 52.11 for selling, the Saudi riyal stood at EGP 4.14 for buying and EGP 4.19 for selling, and UAE dirham price was EGP 4.23 for buying and EGP 4.28 for selling.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

