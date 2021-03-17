Egypt: FM Reviews Annual Report of NCHR

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Standing Committee on Human Rights, had a meeting on Tuesday with president of the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR) Mohamed Faiq to review the annual report of the council.

During the meeting, they stressed the importance of continued consultations between the council and the committee to promote human rights in Egypt.

For his part, Faiq lauded the government's keenness to comment on the council's annual report after studying it.

He also welcomed a meeting between the council and the committee to discuss the report as well as remarks made by the government on it.

On Monday, March 15, Assistant Foreign Minister Alaa Roshdy handed over a letter from the foreign minister to the NCHR chairman that included the government's remarks on the council's annual report.