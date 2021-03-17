Liberia: House Prematurely Adjourns Session

For the second time in less than a month, normal session at the House of Representatives was on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, prematurely adjourned due to the lack of quorum for business.

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers adjourned the session due to lack of quorum despite several attempts by the Sergeant-At-Arm, General Martin Johnson to gather members from their respective offices based on instruction from the Speaker.

The adjournment was in line with Rule 2.1 of the rules and procedure governing that August body which states that "daily sessions of the House of Representatives shall be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week from the hours of 10:00am to 12:00pm and from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, at which time roll call and votes are taken; while Mondays and Wednesdays are set aside for Committees meetings and Fridays to be observed for constituency business."

Speaking to reporters shortly after the adjournment, Speaker Chambers attributed the lack of quorum to the March 15 Holiday, adding that people have to leave from their constituencies where they have gone to spend the Decoration Day and the March 15 Holidays and spent time with family members which is understandable.

The Speaker who spoke as though he was justifying why there was no quorum, maintained that some of his colleagues were in the counties where they have to travel for hours and days before reaching Monrovia, "and knowing the challenges along the way, perhaps it might interfere with their being here on time; so, it is not something that will not happen as time goes by; we are looking forward to another day."

According to him, there might have being some personal problems that may have caused session not to be held.

Though he was not clear, but acknowledged that there have been some issues that they will get to know, "but this event of today, why it did not take place was understandable. According to our reporter, only 17 representatives were present in session.