Tanzania: Dar School On the Spot Over Pupils' Involvement in Sexual Acts

Dar es Salaam — A primary school in the commercial capital has come under the spotlight after several of its pupils, some as young as Seven years old were caught involving themselves in 'experimental' sexual acts.

Teachers at Toangoma Primary School in Temeke District in Dar es Salaam have cited the high number of pupils at as one of the reasons for pupils getting involved in early sexual activity at the school.

Despite the large number of students, the school has no fences and is surrounded by bushes and incomplete buildings that are used by children to carry out such acts and cause extreme absenteeism.

Speaking to Mwananchi, Headteacher Wande Mkonyi, the school has a large number of pupils, a situation that makes it difficult for teachers to control them against such high-profile acts involving boys and girls.

Mkonyi explained that since last year they noticed the presence of children involved in such acts and disciplinary action was been taken, but surprisingly the practice was still going on.

"We interrogated 30 children, their report is available. In short, this situation hurts our teachers, considering we are also parents and no parent can enjoy seeing a child get spoiled, "said Mkonyi.

When contacted, the Temeke District Council Director, Lusubilo Mwakabibi said he was not aware of the incident at the school, while acknowledging the awareness of the challenge of the shortage of classrooms and desks.

Regarding the lack of fencing, he said that alone cannot be a reason for children to engage in sexual acts as most schools do not have fences and there are no such incidents.

"Eighty percent of the schools do not have a fences, as far as I know there is a problem with classrooms and desks and we are trying our best to solve that challenge. On the issue of absenteeism, teachers should ensure that children do not escape. We as a council are struggling with infrastructure, "said Mwakabibi.

Despite pupils involved coming from all classes, Amon Kamando a teacher in the school said that the notorious group is from Standard Two.

"Due to the large number of pupils we have to have a schedule and the Standard Five pupils enter at 11 o'clock, alternating with Standard One, now there are children leave home in the morning and they spend that time getting involved in such acts before entering the classroom.

He says that despite several punitive measures they still receive between three to four cases that are reported monthly but still there are those doing it secretly that the authorities are yet to know.

The school's administration says they have so far lacked cooperation from the parents .

"Each time we catch these children in the act, we call their parents to come to school, they usually don't come because they think you are wasting their time," said Mr Komando