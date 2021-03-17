Nigeria: Covid-19 - New Daily Infections Remain Low in Nigeria

17 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Tuesday's figure is lower than the 238 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

COVID-19 daily figures in Nigeria have continued to remain low in the past three weeks with 179 new cases recorded in 19 states on Tuesday.

Between December 2020 and early February 2021, Nigeria recorded an average daily figure of over 1,000 as the country declared the second wave of the virus. But average daily cases have dropped to below 400 since then.

Tuesday's figure is lower than the 238 cases reported on Monday but higher than the 120 cases reported on Sunday, which was the lowest figure in five months.

Tuesday's figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 161, 074.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night.

Two people also died from the disease on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC data, the two fatalities raised the death tally to 2,018 in total.

Specifics

The 179 new cases were reported from 19 states - Lagos (47), Kaduna (21), Rivers (18), Akwa Ibom (14), FCT (11), Edo (10), Cross River (9), Ogun (9), Nasarawa (6), Ebonyi (5), Ekiti (5), Zamfara (5), Delta (4), Kano (4), Osun (4), Plateau (3), Abia (2), Gombe (1) and Sokoto (1).

Lagos had the highest figure on Tuesday with 47 new cases; followed by Kaduna and Rivers with 21 and 18 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria has recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data, a total of 146,072 people have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 18,000 infections are still active in the country.

