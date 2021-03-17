Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct RCC, Polaris Bank Staff

16 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The incident occurred at Dalli Village (Binu Quarry) along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road and the case reported at the Idi Ayunre Police Station in Ibadan

Unknown gunmen abducted staff of a construction firm, RCC and Polaris Bank at a quarry site in Ibadan on Monday, the police have said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gunmen invaded the quarry site along Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan road and kidnapped Popoola Isaac and Ismail Adeoye, staff of the firm and bank respectively.

The police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a text message to NAN on Tuesday.

Mr Fadeyi said that efforts were being intensified to secure the release of the victims and arrest the abductors.

NAN reports that the incident occurred at Dalli Village (Binu Quarry) along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

The case was reported at the Idi Ayunre Police Station in Ibadan. (NAN)

Editors Note: One of the victims abducted was initially reported to be a member of the RCCG. He is actually a RCC employee. We apologise for the error.

