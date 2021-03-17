South Africa: Banyana Banyana Assemble for Training Camp.

This is the first time that Banyana Banyana will get together since their COSAFA Cup triumph in November 2020.

Coach Ellis highlighted that the purpose of the training camp is to assess the players' fitness level since the COSAFA tournament and with amateur football yet to return to league action, this exercise, she said was important.

"We just wanted to have an idea of where the players are at in terms of fitness. This is a big year for us after losing a year of football due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The aim is to make sure that at the end of this year we are at a level where we were before the FIFA World Cup and during the World Cup tournament," said Ellis.

Some of the players who play their trade abroad have returned to action in different leagues across Europe and this is good for Banyana Banyana, according to Ellis.

The Banyana Banyana coach emphasized that it was important that when the two groups eventually get together, 'there is a balance and that is why this training camp is important'.

"We wanted to make sure local players get to a certain level so that when the two get together, there isn't a huge gap in terms of conditioning. We also hope to assess new players in the squad but the main purpose is to get a balance when the time for selection comes," Ellis concluded.

Banyana Banyana squad in training camp:

Goalkeepers

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1. Andile Dlamini ( Mamelodi Sundowns FC )

2. Kaylin Swart (JVW FC Johannesburg)

3. Mapaseka Mpuru (University of Pretoria Pretoria)

Defenders

1. Bongeka Gamede (University of Western Cape)

2. Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC )

3. Tiisetso Makhubela (Tshwane University of Technology)

4. Xiluva Tshabalala (Ma-Indies Polokwane)

5. Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC)

Midfielders

1. Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC )

2. Nomvula Kgoale (Tshwane University of Technology)

3. Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

4. Ntombifikile Ndlovu(Sunflower FC )

6. Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape)

7. Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC Johannesburg)

Strikers

1. Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape)

2. Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC Johannesburg)

3. Lonathemba Mhlongo (Durban Ladies FC)

4. Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

For further information please contact:

SAFA: Head of Communications

Dominic Chimhavi