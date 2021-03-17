South Africa: Defence Force Union Drops Court Threat After Assurance That Military Healthcare Workers Will Be Vaccinated

analysis

The SA National Defence Union has withdrawn its threat of legal action after Surgeon-General Lieutenant-General Zola Dabula assured the SA Medical Association that military healthcare workers will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

All military healthcare workers will receive the Covid-19 vaccination through the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), according to the South African Medical Association (Sama).

Sama said the Surgeon-General of the SAMHS, Lieutenant-General Zola Dabula, had assured them of this.

Dabula told them the roll-out for military healthcare workers will begin in mid-March and that he is accrediting the facilities.

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said the association welcomed this and urged that it must be done according to regulations of the Department of Health.

As a result of this, the SA National Defence Union (Sandu) will not proceed with legal action to compel the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and the SAMHS to register all military healthcare workers in the Sisonke Vaccination Programme.

On 8 March the union told the three parties that it would continue to monitor progress and if the roll-out does not proceed then it will again consider legal action. It noted that its original letter of demand...