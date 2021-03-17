South Africa: Amid Politics and Politicking, It's One Step Closer to the Public Protector's Impeachment Inquiry

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector of South Africa (file photo).
17 March 2021
analysis By Marianne Merten

An unprecedented inquiry into the possible removal from office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was approved in the House on Tuesday. The convincing vote of 275 MPs for, 40 against and one abstention obscured some of the hard backroom politicking.

Public interest, and being public representatives, were the motivations of the ANC parliamentary caucus to back the establishment of a Section 194 committee to inquire into the possibility of the Public Protector's removal from office.

That line would have been laid down in the ANC parliamentary caucus at 1pm, an hour before Tuesday's sitting began. No matter how brief that ANC caucus may have been, the result was the ANC backed the motion to take the process into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment one step further.

The ANC contributed 168 votes in favour, alongside the DA's 83. But while the largest opposition party got all but one of its MPs to attend, the ANC did not. Missing were 62 ANC MPs. While some may have been ill, or deployed elsewhere, this is a clear signal of the ongoing factional fights in the governing party around Mkhwebane.

"We are mindful we are dealing with a matter of public interest, and as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

