South Africa: SA Records 139 More Deaths Due to Covid-19

A total of 24 920 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, with 934 new cases reported, representing a 4% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, a further 139 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 51 560 to date.

Limpopo recorded the highest number of deaths after 57 people succumbed to the infectious disease on Tuesday.

The province is followed by Gauteng which recorded 29 deaths, there were 20 in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in Free State, nine in the Western Cape, six in Mpumalanga, three in the Northern Cape and two in Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

In addition, there are currently 21 405 people who are infected, with KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng, having the most recorded active cases.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 95% after 1 458 001 patients beat Coronavirus.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 490 435.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated has now risen to 157 286 as of 16 March.

Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there are 119 960 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 656 822 deaths.

"As of 16 March 2021, a total of 326 858 656 vaccine doses have been administered," the WHO added.