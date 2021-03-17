Zimbabwe: Zim State Varsity Employees Plan Strike Over Poor Wages

17 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

ZIMBABWE State university staff has written to its employer informing the latter of its intention to go on strike in the next two weeks.

The workers, coalescing under the umbrella Zimbabwe State Universities Joint Council (ZSUJC), said in their letter that they were earning poor wages and were incapacitated.

ZSUJC is made up of the Zimbabwe Universities and Allied Workers Union (ZUAWU) as well as the Zimbabwe State Universities Union of Academics (ZISUUA).

The letter was directed to chairpersons of Zimbabwe State Universities' Councils and copied to Zimbabwe State Universities' Vice Chancellors, Zimbabwe State Universities' Registrars and the Public Service ministry.

It was co-signed by the presidents of the council, Readyforward Dube and Alois Muzvuwe on Tuesday.

In the letter, ZSUJC is giving the state a 14-day ultimatum to meet their demands for wage increase and improved working conditions shot of which they would go on strike.

"This is a 14-day notice of intention to embark on a strike by the Zimbabwe Universities and Allied Workers Union and the Zimbabwe State Universities Union of Academics, hereby referred to as the Zimbabwe State Universities Joint Council on behalf of all State Universities' workers," reads part of the letter.

"Please note that a conciliation hearing on these same issues was supposed to be held on the 15th of January 2021 in Harare. The hearing was postponed till further notice due to the Covid-19 necessitated lockdown.

"Because of the time-lapse, from our initial notice up to now, we therefore resubmit a fresh notice of intention to embark on strike."

The group wants salaries returned to the level of July 2018 by the employers while making simultaneous steps to ensure the attainment regional level salary scales as per the agreement of 2010.

The group also demanded urgent redress on a wage disparity created in October 2019 (NDI/DI).

In November, last year Zimbabwe State Universities Union members also vowed to down tools at all government-run varsities citing poor working conditions and salaries.

Zimbabwe has 12 state universities countrywide.

They include University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Gwanda State University, and Lupane State University.

Some of the universities have re-opened mainly for outstanding examination classes after a long holiday thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.